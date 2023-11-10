MORRISTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York State Police Troop B and other agencies took part in an active shooter drill on Thursday, November 9 at Morristown Central School.

Participants engaged in scenario-based training, which allowed law enforcement agencies and school staff the opportunity to train in a more realistic environment.

The state police in the area serves St. Lawrence, Franklin, Essex and Clinton counties.

This drill included members from Ogdensburg Police Department, New York State Park Police, New York State Forest Rangers, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (Ogdensburg), St. Lawrence County Sheriffs Department, Morristown Fire & Rescue, and Brier Hill Fire & Rescue.

