STILLWATER, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 13-year-old girl.

According to NYSP, 13-year-old Allison Burns was last seen on July 11 around 8:20 p.m. outside her home in Stillwater. Police reported that she was seen getting into a blue Honda CRV with an unknown person at that time, and her family has not seen or heard from her since.

Burns is described as five foot four inches tall, 115 pounds, with blue eyes, and brown hair with pink highlights. Anyone with information about Burns’ location is being asked to contact the NYSP tip line at 1-800-448-3847 or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.