JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are searching for a 15-year-old from Jefferson County who was reported missing.

According to NYSP, Karli N. Crosby was last seen on July 16 leaving her residence in the town of Brownville in Jefferson County. She is described as being 5 foot 4 inches tall, 156 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Police stated that Crosby may be in the Syracuse or Camillus area. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is being asked to contact 911 or State Police Headquarters at (315) 366-6000.