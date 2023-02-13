OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Authorities are searching for a man reported missing on February 9 in the town of Oswegatchie, according to New York State Police.

Police say 30-year-old Cole A. Brossoit was last seen on January 3 at a residence on County Route 6 in the town of Oswegatchie.

Brossoit’s mother received a text message from him on January 20, but has not had contact with him since, according to police.

Police say Brossoit is approximately 5’5″ and 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Brossoit also has ties to the Syracuse region.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on Brossoit’s whereabouts to call New York State Police at 315-379-0012.