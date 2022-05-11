CHAMPION, N.Y. (WWTI) — Have you seen this SUV?

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Lowville is currently searching for a 2007 Ford Explorer SUV that was stolen from Champion Sand and Gravel in the Town of Champion.

According to State Police, the SUV was last seen in February of 2022.

The SUV is the “Eddie Bauer” edition and is black with gold trim. It looks similar to the photo below:

SUV similar to the vehicle stolen from Champion Sand and Gravel in February 2022

Those with information are asked to contact State Police Headquarters in Oneida at 315-366-6000 and reference Case # 10808780.