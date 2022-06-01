RICHLAND, N.Y. (WWIT) — New York State Police are asking for the public’s help identifying an individual that is accused of stealing a car in Richland.

According to police, the individual in the photo is a suspect involved in stealing a car from the R&R 1 Stop gas station located at 7356 State Route 3 in the town of Richland. Police stated that the car was stolen on May 27 around 4:30 p.m. at the location.

Police stated that the surveillance video shows the suspect being dropped off in a blue car, possibly a Toyota Prius, and immediately entering a Gray 2006 Volkswagen Jetta which was left running with the keys inside. The vehicle was subsequently recovered early in the morning on May 30 on Davis Road in the village of Mexico.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident or who knows the identity of the individual in the photo are being asked to contact State Police at (315) 366-6000.