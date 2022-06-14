CLAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in an armed robbery investigation they are conducting.

According to NYSP, the robbery occurred at the Sunoco gas station located at 7653 Morgan Road in Clay on June 12. Police stated that two black females entered the store around 2:25 a.m. and demanded money from the cashier.

One of the females brandished a silver handgun while the other female was wearing a blue Syracuse Hoodie and armed with a pocket knife. The two were last seen running from the gas station towards the Buckley Park apartment complex.

Anyone with information on the incident or who knows the identity of either suspect is being asked to contact State Police Headquarters at (315) 366-6000.