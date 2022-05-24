WEST MONROE, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police in Hastings are asking the public for help identifying an individual that was caught on surveillance video.

According to police, the individual was involved in a larceny that took place at the Petro gas station located at 2634 State Route 49 in the Town of West Monroe. Police stated that the individual was captured on surveillance camera taking a pair of sunglasses and gloves and leaving the store without paying for them.

The incident occurred on May 1 around 6:50 p.m. according to police. Anyone who knows the identity of the individual in the photo or has any information is asked to contact State Police Headquarters at (315) 366-6000.