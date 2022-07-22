DEWITT, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police in North Syracuse are asking the public for their help identifying a woman they believe was involved in a fraudulent incident.

According to New York State Police, the woman was captured on surveillance video at an AmeriCU Federal Credit Union on Thompson Road in the town of DeWitt. The video allegedly showed the woman using a stolen NYS license and AmeriCU debit card to cash a fraudulent personal check for $2,500.

Anyone with information on the woman is being asked to contact State Police at (315) 366-6000.