MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 59-year-old man missing from Owls Head, Franklin County.

Brent Beach is from Fort Covington Street in the town of Malone. Beach is known to be operating a red Arctic Cat 4×4 All-Terrain Vehicle. It is possible that it is a 2000 model.

Beach is approximately 5’8 and weighs approximately 160 pounds. Traveling in an unknown direction in unknown type of clothing.

Franklin County Adult Services contacted State Police on Tuesday, October 24 around 3:05 p.m., who was requesting a check the welfare. He was last seen on September 17. Authorities have been actively searching for Beach.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police at 518-563-3761.

Courtesy of New York State Police