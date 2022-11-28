COLTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police is investigating a crash in the town of Colton.

Police responded to the accident at the intersection of State Route 56 and State Route 3 on November 27 around 10:15 a.m. Police say 55-year-old Ivan Madrid of New Canaan, CT was driving a Honda Accord at a high rate of speed and failed to stop at a stop sign, hitting a CRV driven by 58-year-old Linda Weaver of Hartford, VT.

Weaver was transported to Canton-Potsdam Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police say Madrid was issued tickets for failure to stop at a stop sign and speed not reasonable.