MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A pair of Franklin County men are facing multiple charges after New York State Police said the duo committed multiple thefts from vehicles in the area.

State police on Wednesday, August 23 charged 44-year-old William Roberts III and 41-year-old Jamie LeDuc accusing the pair of stealing items, including credit cards from vehicles in five different incidents from a span of Tuesday, August 15 until Wednesday, August 23 throughout the towns of Harrietstown and Santa Clara.

The two were also alleged to have purchased items from a Malone Wal-Mart with a stolen credit card on Wednesday. They face multiple counts, including burglary, grand larceny, petit larceny, and criminal mischief.

Roberts III was remanded to Franklin County jail without bail. Both will have to answer multiple appearance tickets in August and September in Harrietstown and Santa Clara.