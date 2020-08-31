NYSPHSAA delays the start of high school winter sports

FILE – A student athlete runs a drill during a strength and conditioning camp at Arlington Martin High School Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Texas will play high school football this fall, but some of it will be delayed, fans will be limited and masks will be required as the state fights a surge in new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and fatalities. The University Interscholastic League on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 released its guidelines for Texas public high school fall sports, pushing back the start of the football and volleyball seasons for the largest schools by one month into late September and extending the football championships for those schools into January. (AP Photo/LM Otero, file)

LATHAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following the fifth meeting of the The New York State Public High School Athletic Association COVID-19 Task Force, further guidance for interscholastic athletics has been released.

NYSPHSAA officers voted to delay the start of the winter sports season from November 16 to November 30.

Additionally, the number of required practices for fall sport students-athletes has been revised. The updated number of practices requires 12 for football, and ten for all other fall sports.

The August 1 decision included waiving the seven consecutive day rule starting on October 12, continuing to consider the high-risk sports of football and volleyball as fall sports, and restricting games for low and moderate risk sports to compete within their league and section until October 19.

“I am encouraged by the work of our association and state officials to provide the opportunity for schools to offer interscholastic athletics for students this fall,” said NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas. “Unfortunately all sports will look different and participation will not be the same as it was a year ago, but students will have the chance to represent their school, be around their friends and coaches, and experience a sense of normalcy this fall. It is critical that student-athletes be leaders in their schools and communities and strictly abide by COVID-19 safety protocols.”

NYSPHSAA also stated if fall sports seasons are interrupted or impacted by the COVID-19 crisis through state guidance, or school closures, then a condensed seasons plan could still be implemented.

