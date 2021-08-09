NYSPHSAA: Partnering with app to help keep athletes safe

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced it will partnering with a youth sports app for team management and scorekeeping called GameChanger.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, there is a proven relationship between innings pitched and upper extremity injury. Although guidelines such as pitch count limits and rest recommendations have been introduced over the years, surveys show that coaches, parents, and athletes often do not follow the guidelines.

GameChanger works to prevent injuries in young athletes while providing deep stats and scorekeeping. The app can be used to easily track how many pitches have been thrown and when to rest a pitcher once he or she reaches a certain point. The app can also sync the pitching data to make sure that teams are following each school’s requirements.

The President of GameChanger Sameer Ahuja said he is proud of the service the app can offer.

“At GameChanger, we’re always looking to support high school teams that want to empower their coaches with technology,” Ahuja said. “Our apps make it easier than ever for these coaches and parents to manage and score their games while also providing valuable pitching data to protect youth arms.”

GameChanger is partners with 20 state athletic associations with the company continuing to expand across the United States. The app’s team management technology is available for all youth sports, with deep stats and scorekeeping capability for baseball, softball, and basketball.