NYSPHSAA Section III launches digital ticketing for upcoming sporting events

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Section III of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association is preparing for its post-season fall competitions.

This year will look a little different for fans attending Section III Athletics events. NYSPHSAA and HomeTown Ticketing are launching digital ticketing for semifinals, finals and regional competitions.

According to NYSPHAA, this ticketing platform will be used for all post-season events this fall. However, the Association will not be accepting cash at the gate for any post-season event ticket.

Tickets for events can be purchased on the Section III website, or on the HomeTown Fan App. Once purchased, fans will receive a ticket via email.

Digital tickets can either be displayed at the gate on a digital device or printed and brought as paper tickets. All tickets must be scanned at the gate prior to entry.

NYSPHAA Section III covers 105 schools districts in 11 counties. This includes both Jefferson and Lewis counties.