NYSUT and UFT set demands in event of positive COVID-19 cases in schools

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — With final decisions for school reopening to be announced this week, The New York State United Teachers and the United Federation of Teachers stated demands in the event of a positive COVID-19 case in a school this fall.

The unions demanded that state health officials issue clear protocols for building closures within school districts, and how health officials will perform contact tracing and initiate quarantines.

In the event of a positive COVID-19 cases, NYSUT and UFT are calling for the immediate closure of that school building and a return to remote learning for 14 days before revisiting whether it is safe for the building to reopen.

“This is no time to take risks,” NYSUT President Andy Pallotta said. “If the state allows school buildings to reopen, districts must be prepared to close them in the event of a positive case. But efforts can’t stop there. Clear state guidance is needed to ensure that confusion doesn’t obstruct serious efforts to stop the spread of this virus in our schools and in our communities.”

