NYSUT announces resignation of Interim State Education Commissioner

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York Sate United Teachers announced the resignation of Interim State Education Commissioner Shannon Tahoe.

The resignation of Commissioner Tahoe was announced on July 24 by NYSUT President Andy Pallotta.

“In an incredibly difficult time, Interim Commissioner Tahoe has been willing to work with us to ensure our students and school staff have the highest-quality education system possible,” stated President Pallotta. “We wish her well in her next endeavor.”

According to NYSUT, Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa will continue working with the union to ensure public schools meet the needs of students and follow safe and healthy guidelines in light of COVID-19 conditions.

