NYSUT calling for more COVID-19 testing in schools to bring students back for in-person instruction

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State United Teacher is urging for more COVID-19 testing to be conducted in school districts.

During a virtual press conference on Thursday joined by the American Federation of Teachers and local education unions, the National Football League Players Association and the Rockefeller Foundation, NYSUT called on school districts to explore new effective strategies. The union specifically directed school districts to look to New York City schools, SUNY and the NFL as models for “best practices.

The Union stated that their hopes with implementing more testing is to bring more students back for in-person instruction.

“Educators want to be in the classroom with their students, but they want to do that safely. Identifying asymptomatic spread of COVID-19 in particular is critical to bolstering school safety plans,” stated NYSUT President Andy Pallotta. “Yet far too few districts have a testing regimen up and running. That is unacceptable. If the nation’s largest school district, the nation’s largest university system and the nation’s biggest professional sport can do it, there’s no reason we can’t figure out how to implement testing for schools statewide.”

NYSUT shared that a February poll of members outside New York City found that 74% of educators said their district is not planning on implementing regular testing, 18% said testing of some staff and students is happening regularly and 2% said their districts are testing most students and staff.

At the virtual press conference, leaders of AFT and the NFLPA all shared remarks on how testing impacted the spread of the coronavirus.

“A robust testing infrastructure is one of the single most valuable tools we have to stop the spread of COVID-19 and reopen our school buildings for in-person learning safely and equitably,” said AFT President Randi Weingarten. “Our friends across professional sports, television programming and other critical industries have taught us that with regular, reliable testing, we can identify COVID outbreaks — including an early warning sign of asymptomatic carriers and spreaders — and drastically reduce the number of infections in a given place.

NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith added, “like reopening schools, pulling off an NFL season required the highest health and safety standards, including daily testing to stop the spread of COVID-19. We are glad to be working with the AFT because while we know that they want to be back in-person with their students, we also know the importance of a comprehensive testing and contact tracing protocol to making that happen safely.”

The full March 4, 2021 press conference can be viewed below.