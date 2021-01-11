NYSUT elects Dr. Lester W. Young Jr., first African American Board of Regents Chancellor

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State’s largest teachers union has elected a new chancellor to the state board of regents.

New York State United Teachers announced on Monday that Dr. Lester W. Young Jr., has been officially elected as the State Board of Regents Chancellor. According to NYSUT, Dr. Young Jr., is the first African American chancellor in the board’s history.

NYSUT President Andy Pallotta extended his congratulations to Dr. Young Jr.

“We congratulate Chancellor Young on his election and look forward to working with him as he leads the board during the ongoing challenges our education system faces during this pandemic,” stated President Pallotta. “In particular, we share his vision for fighting for educational equity and believe that we can play a critical role in the work the board will continue to do on this issue.”

NYSUT Executive Vice President Jolene T. DiBrango also shared his excitement.

“We believe Chancellor Young is the right choice to lead the board as educators continue to navigate the challenges our schools face related not only to the pandemic, but also to inequity in our public education system,” stated Vice President.“He has been a fastidious leader and champion of the My Brother’s Keeper initiative, and we look forward to working with him to address opportunity gaps that exist across the state.”

