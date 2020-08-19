NYSUT: Full funding for public schools and colleges in New York State

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State United Teachers attacked the plans to cut education funding for school districts and public higher education across New York State.

According to NYSUT, school districts were notified that any funding tied to a statutory due date will be reduced by at least 20 percent. Projected cuts could impact programs that students depend on and result in layoffs around the state.

NYSUT President Andy Pallotta released the following statement:

“We know that however schools and colleges open this year, it will require many additional expenses. Without funding to cover the massive costs of PPE, barriers, cleaning supplies and more, local school districts and campuses will not be able to meet the goal of safely reopening schools for all. Everyone wants our schools and colleges to reopen safely, but it must be done in a way that helps ensure the coronavirus does not spread or infect educators, students or staff.

While Congress is on vacation, communities and families across the country are waiting for them to do their jobs and provide the funding we need to pay for all these school reopening plans and keep students and educators safe. Reopening schools safely costs more money, not less. New York school districts have been banking on an infusion of federal aid to help them safely reopen their buildings in the fall, but we don’t know when or if those resources will come.

The last thing New York should be doing right now is cutting education funding. If the Federal government fails to provide those resources, New York lawmakers need to take action by taxing the ultrawealthy and using rainy day funds and borrowing authorities to provide our schools the resources they need to reopen safely.”

Andy Pallotta, NYSUT President