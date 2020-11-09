NYSUT launches new website to track COVID-19 health and safety concerns in schools

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new online tracker will help to document health concerns in New York State schools.

New York State United Teachers has officially launched NYSUTCovidTracker.org to help track coronavirus health and safety concerns. According to the Union, the website will help obtain reports of health and safety violations identified by school staff members, parents and community members.

The website will feature these violations and concerns, and also contain a mapping tool to show district-specific information reported to the Union.

According to NYSUT President Andy Pallotta, this will help to consistently report information to students and families.

“A consistent flow of information about the safety of our schools is critical for educators, students and families, and this website is designed to help us all stay vigilant as the school year rolls on,” stated Pallotta. “Though we know some districts are working closely with their staffs to put health and safety first, problems still exist around the state. By empowering educators and community members to report their concerns, it’s our hope that we can elevate the voices of those who otherwise may go unheard.”

NYSUT stated that this tracker was developed in preparation for the winter months, as union members from across the state have expressed concerns regarding insufficient ventilation, mask policies and cleaning and disinfecting.

The NYSUT COVID-19 tracker website is now live and can be utilized by all New Yorkers.

