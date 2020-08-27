NYSUT: mask wearing in schools mandatory at all times

A staff member holds the door open for kids on the first day of school at Goodwin Frazier Elementary School in New Braunfels, Texas on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. The number of Americans newly diagnosed with the coronavirus is falling — a development experts credit at least partly to increased wearing of masks — even as the outbreak continues to claim nearly 1,000 lives in the U.S. each day. (Mikala Compton/Herald-Zeitung via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — As schools begin the 2020-2021 school year, both remotely and in-person NYSUT is calling New York State to take immediate action.

New York State United Teachers in partnerships with the American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten and local educators called on New York to update Department of Health school reopening guidelines on August 27. They requested the mandatory the wearing of masks at all times indoors during the school day. With the exceptions for appropriate break periods and medical accommodations.

The group wrote a letter to Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker citing concerns with school reopening plans.

“The governor has said — and we agree — that parents and educators must be confident in their school district’s reopening plan in order for this to work,” NYSUT President Andy Pallotta said. “As we hear of disparate mask procedures and other issues in reopening plans across the state, it’s clear that the state must step in. Making masks mandatory at all times is one step toward helping address the reservations that still exist regarding reopening school buildings.”

NYSUT urged the observance of scientific research of mask efficiency and recent guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

“We are still fighting a global pandemic, and masks are key to protecting others around us,” AFT President Randi Weingarten said. “That is why they must be central to reopening schools. It’s part of creating confidence in parents, students and school staff by utilizing all the appropriate public health safeguards to prevent the spread of virus in schools.’

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.