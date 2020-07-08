NYSUT President on schools reopening

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York State United Teachers President Andy Pallotta released a statement regarding schools reopening following Governor Cuomo’s press briefing earlier today.
“First, parents and school staff must have a seat at the table locally to work out the details that are best for their communities. Second, we need the federal and state funding that absolutely will be necessary to do this safely and equitably” Pallotta said.
To ensure this, he listed many points to be addressed:
- Sufficient amount of PPE for every student and staff member
- New cleaning and disinfecting protocols
- Six feet of social distancing at all times when within the building
- Accommodations for high risk students and staff to limit their exposure
- Adequate mental health services in place to address the impact of a pandemic on students
- Equitable access to education for every student
Pallotta stated, “Health and safety of students, families, educators and other school staff, and equitable access to a high-quality education must be the top priorities in reopening schools”.
