NYSUT President on schools reopening

FILE – In this Aug. 13, 2014, file photo, a student prepares to leave the Enterprise Attendance Center school southeast of Brookhaven Miss. The federal government has decided to delay changing the way it determines funding for rural education after a bipartisan group of lawmakers said the move would hurt hundreds of schools. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York State United Teachers President Andy Pallotta released a statement regarding schools reopening following Governor Cuomo’s press briefing earlier today.

“First, parents and school staff must have a seat at the table locally to work out the details that are best for their communities. Second, we need the federal and state funding that absolutely will be necessary to do this safely and equitably” Pallotta said.

To ensure this, he listed many points to be addressed:

Sufficient amount of PPE for every student and staff member

New cleaning and disinfecting protocols

Six feet of social distancing at all times when within the building

Accommodations for high risk students and staff to limit their exposure

Adequate mental health services in place to address the impact of a pandemic on students

Equitable access to education for every student

Pallotta stated, “Health and safety of students, families, educators and other school staff, and equitable access to a high-quality education must be the top priorities in reopening schools”.

LATEST STORIES:



