NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Hochul announced on Sunday that the statewide mask mandate for schools will be lifted starting March 2.

The New York State United Teachers President Andy Pallotta issued a statement on Sunday regarding the decision.

“We welcome this step toward normalcy. The governor is striking the right balance by empowering local officials to use data to determine if and when the mitigation strategies need to change in their areas,” Pollatta said in the statement. “As the guidance changes, one thing must remain constant: It’s essential that districts work closely with educators to ensure there is confidence in their health and safety plans.”