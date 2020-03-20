NYSUT reacts to government’s decision to waive standardized testing mandates

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) – President Donald Trump announced today that the federal government is waiving standardized testing mandates for schools this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is not the time to create more stress for our kids, which is why we called on the federal government to take exactly this action on behalf of our students, educators and our schools. This decision rightly allows the school community to put our focus where it should be: On staying safe and healthy, rather than on preparing for tests at a time of significant disruption,” NYSUT President Andy Pallotta stated in a release.

Earlier this week, New York State United Teachers called on US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to waive state testing mandates for children in grades 3-8 for the rest of the school year.

The union believes that even if schools do re-open in several weeks, students would have dramatically less preparation time for the tests, putting them at a significant disadvantage and radically skewing the results.

