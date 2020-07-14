NYSUT to focus on a healthy, safe, and equitable reopening

Year 6 teacher Jane Cooper uses a 2 meter length of ruler and pipe to check seat spacings in her classroom as measures are taken to prevent the transmission of coronavirus before the possible reopening of Lostock Hall Primary school in Poynton near Manchester, England, Wednesday May 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) – The New York State United Teachers President Andy Pallotta released a statement following further guidance from New York State and Governor Andrew Cuomo on July 13.

“What we’ve heard from Gov. Cuomo, Chancellor Rosa and the Board of Regents has us moving in the right direction,” stated President Pallota. “The fact-based, data-driven approach to reopening outlined today stands in stark contrast to the reckless approach that some other states and the federal government are trying to ram through.”

According to Pallotta, considering health, safety, and equity concerns, federal and state funding will be imperative to properly reopen schools.

“State guidance may be the road map for districts, their school staff and their families to work on reopening plans that are right for their communities, but nobody should be discounting the need for the resources to actually pull safe, equitable reopening off.”

School’s in the North Country continue to work on their reopening plans that must be finalized and submitted by the end of July.

