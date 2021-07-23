Oak Ridge Boys perform at the Lewis County Fair on Friday

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 200th Lewis County Fair is open until Saturday and the community is taking full advantage of the event.

Friday is Children’s Day featuring kids raffles at 4:30 at Entertainment Island, plenty of games, tons of rides, and of course, food for the whole family.

The Oak Ridge Boys will be performing at the Grandstand Friday night at 7:30 p.m. There will be a free shuttle to and from the fair from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday.

Saturday will be the fair’s final day. It will start with an open horse show at 9 a.m., and have events throughout the day which will include two demolition derbies and the usual fair favorites including many different animals and shopping.

You can find more information on the Lewis County Fair website.