OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) – The swearing in ceremony for Ogdensburg’s newly elected officials will be Saturday, December 30.

The oath of office ceremony will be 11 a.m. Saturday at City Hall on 330 Ford Street in Ogdensburg. A total of five people will be sworn in at the ceremony.

Democrats Donna Trimm, Michael Weaver, R. Storm Cilley and Jennifer Stevenson and Michael Tooley will take the spots of councilors John Rishe, Bill Dillabough, Steve Fisher and Mayor Michael Skelly.

Tooley will be the city’s mayor in replacing Skelly. The new councilors will serve alongside Michael Powers and Dan Skamperle.

The ceremony can be viewed online at: