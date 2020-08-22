Observe ‘Earth Overshoot Day’ on August 22

ASCHAU, GERMANY – JUNE 11: Tourists and day-trippers enjoy the sunny weather on the mountain ‘Kampenwand’ on June 11, 2017 near Aschau im Chiemgau, Germany. Summer weather of blue skies and 29 degrees Celsius is drawing weekend visitors to lakes and mountains across Bavaria today. (Photo by Joerg Koch/Getty Images)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Global Footprint Network is encouraging the observation of “Earth Overshoot Day.”

According to the network, Earth Overshoot Day marks the date when humanity’s demand for ecological resources and services in a given year exceeds what Earth can regenerate in that year.

The date was calculated by the evaluation of carbon emissions, forest harvest, food demand and factors that could impact global biocapacity. Global Footprint Network calculated the number of days that Earth’s biocapacity can provide for humanity’s Ecological Footprint.

Research found that there was a 9.3% reduction in the global Ecological Footprint compared to the same period last year. The network attributes this to the following:

-8.4% of forest products footprint

-14.5% carbon footprint

However, the Global Footprint Network noted that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global food system has been disrupted, leading to an unchanged food footprint compared to 2019.

GFN encourages all to #movethedate by exploring sustainability solutions.

