Occupational fraud trends article written by SUNY Canton Assistant Professor

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A SUNY Canton Assistant Professor co authored an article on Occupational Fraud Trends.

Ran Li, assistant professor who teaches accounting and auditing at the state university, coauthored Occupational Fraud Trends and Implications in the May/June edition of “Internal Auditing.”

Li has more than 15 years of professional experience in accounting, taxes and auditing. She’s worked for global corporations and helps orchestrate the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program at SUNY Canton.

Joined by Daniel Gaydon, accounting doctorate student, and Douglas M. Boyle, associate professor and accounting department chair of the DBA program. The three analyzed ten years of data from the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners’ “Report to the Nations”.

The authors found that total fraud losses have more than doubled since 2010.

“Internal auditors should remain diligent and current on emerging trends and implement strategies to counteract fraud cases at all levels,” Li said. “Internal auditors should help promote a culture of fraud awareness and ensure training of management and employees on the types of financial crime.”

Major types of occupational fraud include corruption, asset misappropriation and fraudulent statements. In 2018, the median loss for financial fraud statement cases was approximately $800,000.

