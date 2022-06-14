WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Legislation that addresses the supply chain crisis has been passed by the Senate and is set to be reconsidered by the House.

According to Congress, the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022 (S. 3580) revises the requirements that govern ocean shipping to increase the authority of the Federal Maritime Commission. The goal of the effort is to promote the growth and development of U.S. exports through an ocean transportation system that is competitive, efficient, and economical.

For example, the bill requires the FMC to investigate complaints about late fees charged by common ocean carriers, determine whether those charges are reasonable, and order refunds for unreasonable charges in an effort to protect American businesses and consumers. It also prohibits common ocean carriers, marine terminal operators, or ocean transportation intermediaries from unreasonably refusing cargo space when there is some available or resorting to other unfair or unjustly discriminatory methods.

The most recent actions regarding the bill included the motion to suspend the rules and pass the bill, however, only the thirds of the votes required to pass the bill were received. On June 13 the motion to reconsider the bill was laid on the table and agreed to without objection.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik stated that she co-sponsored the legislation, and voted to advance the bill on June 13. She highlighted how the bill has the potential to benefit Upstate New York in a press release on Monday.

“I am proud to advance legislation to address this supply chain crisis and support producers, especially dairy farmers in Upstate New York and the North Country,” Congresswoman Stefanik said. “This bill will help lessen the United States’ trade imbalance with China by reducing challenges at ports to ease significant supply chain disruptions and help American producers export their products. As Joe Biden’s failed policies create crisis after crisis for Americans, I will continue to push for solutions to address these challenges and create a more efficient supply chain.”

The complete legislation can be found here. More information can be found on the Congress website.