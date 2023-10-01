(WWTI) – Warm right out of the oven, nothings better than homemade, it’s National Homemade Cookies Day.

With the average person consuming almost 19,000 cookies in a lifetime, today’s holiday should be no surprise. Cookies are one of the easier and less time-consuming sweets to make. Nothing makes people feel more at home than the smell and taste of freshly baked cookies, they make the perfect snack at any time of day and you can taste the love that went into making them.

Sure, you could buy them at the store and they might taste good but there is no substitute on the love and care put into making a delicious cookie and eating it while waiting for the next batch to finish.

Good Morning America has celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli’s recipe for chocolate candy cookies:

Ingredients:

1 cup, plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 stick (1/4 pound) unsalted butter

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup dark brown sugar, tightly packed

1 egg

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 1/2 cups chocolate candies

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 375 F. Combine the flour and baking soda. Set aside. In the bowl of a mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, “cream” the butter with the sugars until smooth, 8 to 10 minutes until light and fluffy. Do NOT rush this step. Add the egg, salt and vanilla and beat until blended. Remove the bowl from the machine and stir in the flour mixture and candy. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Drop spoonful’s of dough onto a nonstick baking sheet, leaving space between each, as they will “spread” as they cook. Bake until light brown on the tops and edges, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove and allow the cookies to “firm up” a little, 5 to 10 minutes, before serving.

Happy National Homemade Cookies Day!