(WWTI) – If you are lacking hair on your head, today is your day, it’s Be Bald and Be Free Day.

Shaving heads and beards began a long time ago, men from the Stone Age used sharpened clamshells and tweezers to shave or pluck out hair around 4000 BC. In ancient Rome and Egypt, shaving heads were common amongst priests and commoners due to the extremely hot climate. Egyptians are even said to have developed shaving tools made of gold and copper.

A little more recently, late 1950’s, shaved heads started becoming a trend as bald men were seen as more virile, confident, tough and disciplined. Many actors, politicians, musicians and sports stars went for the bald look. In the 1990’s, the shaved head reached its peak with people like Michael Jordan, Evander Holyfield and Bruce Willis further popularizing the trend.

“I love bald men. Just because you’ve lost your fuzz don’t mean you ain’t a peach.” Dolly Parton

To show support for the people battling cancer or for fundraisers people began shaving their heads, as a common side effect of radiation and chemotherapy is to lose your hair. Alopecia areata, AKA: male pattern baldness, causes a receding hairline in men and baldness; it can unfortunately cause body dysmorphia and poor self-image among men. To encourage men and to boost their self-esteem, campaigns were organized with a primary motto of showing men that baldness was nothing they should be ashamed of, and in fact, men with shaved heads looked more attractive and confident.

“Anyone can be confident with a full head of hair. But a confident bald man – there’s your diamond in the rough. “ Larry David

If you’re bald or thinking of shaving your head, VitaMan has five steps to maintaining your scalp:

Cleanse Your Scalp: Shower and wash your scalp every day with shampoo and conditioner, your head still produces a lot of oil and sweat; Exfoliate Your Scalp: The skin of your scalp is at risk of drying, look for a scrub made from natural and organic ingredients that won’t dry out your skin and clog your pores; Shave Your Head: Avoid products containing propane or alcohol, both of which could dry out your skin and cause irritation; Moisturize Your Scalp: Moisturize your head at least once a day, after showering is probably the best time to apply a moisturizer as a build-up of oils and dirt won’t hinder it; and Protect Your Scalp: Use sunscreen with an SPF of at least 20 on sunny days and wear a hat if you are out in the sun for any prolonged period.

Happy Be Bald and Be Free Day!