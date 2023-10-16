(WWTI) – This sweet spirit is usually served with dessert, it’s National Liqueur Day.

For anyone who doesn’t know, Liqueur is a type of Liquor that is sweet and typically taken after a meal or as part of a dessert, it does come in many flavors and they are all sweet. Liqueur’s first appearance was around the 1300’s when European monks administered liqueurs, made from herbal medicines. Later in 1533, liqueur is introduced to the French court when Catherine de Medici married Henry II of France, making the drink fashionable. Eventually, as the spice trade route was opened in 1640, the variety of liqueur flavors increased, including ginger, orange and chocolate.

​Sidewalk Shoes has recipes for Tempting Homemade Liqueurs and Infusions, here are two:

Vanilla Infused Rum:

Ingredients:

2 vanilla beans

1 cup rum

Directions:

Slit each vanilla bean down the middle. Put the vanilla beans and the rum in a glass jar with a lid. Store it in a cool, dark place. Shake it every so often. Begin tasting after about a week. (I let mine age for 2 weeks.) Strain and store.

Chocolate Liqueur:

Ingredients:

⅔ cup cocoa nibs

1 ⅓ cup vodka

1 ½ cups sugar

1 cup water

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Directions:

Combine cocoa nibs and vodka in a jar with a lid. Shake and let steep for 8 days. Bring the sugar and water to a boil. Let it cool and then add it and the vanilla extract to the vodka. Let steep for one more day. Strain the nibs and filter through a coffee filter into a bottle. And Enjoy.

Happy National Liqueur Day!