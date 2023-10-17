(WWTI) – Today is Farmers Day and you should be sure to show appreciation to the hard working men and women who help provide good, local food.

Agriculture is one of the oldest and most vital professions. Farmers have remained one of the highest contributors to economic growth and have been consistently feeding the people who rely on their goods since time immemorial. Actually, it was probably around 12,000 BC when farming actually began and the nomadic hunter gatherer lifestyle was abandoned by early humans. Fast forwarding to the early 20th Century, The National Farmers Union was founded in Texas by ten family farmers. The union supported voting rights for women, fair market access for farmers and increased co-operative rights. Today farming is extremely important and farmers can be found all over social media; check out lists on Future Farmer and Animal Agriculture Alliance to find hardworking social media farmers.

Cornell Cooperative Extension has North Country guides and tips to help you purchase food from trusted North Country Farmers in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties.

Happy Farmers Day!