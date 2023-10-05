WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – There will be a job fair on Wednesday, October 18 at the F.X. Caprara Conference Center on Faichney Driver in Watertown.

The event will run from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. and feature the City of Watertown, the Watertown City School District, Watertown Housing Authority and others.

The fair will have opportunities in a number of fields including engineering, custodial and maintenance, foodservice, teaching, law enforcement, frefighting, public works, finance, wastewater treatment, water filtration and distribution, parks and recreation, information technology and school paraprofessionals.

For more information, visit or contact www.watertown-ny.gov (315)785-7733, www.watertowncsd.org (315)785-3720 or www.whany.org (315) 782-1251