(WWTI) – Smile and have a cupcake, because today is National Chocolate Cupcake Day.

Chocolate cupcakes made their first written appearance in the first cookbook to be written by an American. In 1796, Amelia Simmons titled her book American Cookery and featured novel, individual-sized cakes. Although, cupcakes weren’t called cupcakes until about 1828, before muffin tins were more widely available, people used to bake cupcakes in a bunch of different things – ceramic cups, ramekins, vases… the list goes on.

Moving to the mid-2000s, the cupcake craze ultimately peaked, with a famous Manhattan bakery making a cameo in the Sex and the City movie. Today chocolate cupcakes make appearances in every conceivable baking show, contest or competition. They are also a standard staple at office birthday or holiday parties. Chocolate cupcakes are everywhere and have woven their way into our lives, so much so in fact they got their own holiday.

Sally’s Baking Addiction has the recipe for Super Moist Chocolate Cupcakes:

Ingredients:

3/4 cup all-purpose flour (spooned & leveled)

1/2 cup unsweetened natural cocoa powder

1 teaspoon espresso powder or instant espresso

3/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 large eggs, at room temperature

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup packed light brown sugar

1/3 cup vegetable or canola oil (or melted coconut oil)

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1/2 cup buttermilk, at room temperature

chocolate buttercream and sprinkles for decorating

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a 12-cup muffin pan with cupcake liners. Line a second pan with 2 liners – this recipe makes about 14 cupcakes. Set aside. Whisk the flour, cocoa powder, espresso powder, baking powder, baking soda, and salt together in a large bowl until thoroughly combined. Set aside. In a medium bowl, whisk the eggs, granulated sugar, brown sugar, oil, and vanilla together until completely smooth. Pour half of the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients. Then half of the buttermilk. Gently whisk for a few seconds. Repeat with the remaining wet ingredients and buttermilk. Stir until *just* combined; do not overmix. The batter will be thin. Pour or spoon the batter into the liners. Fill only halfway (this is imperative! only halfway!) to avoid spilling over the sides or sinking. Bake for 18-21 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Allow to cool completely before frosting. Frost cooled cupcakes with vanilla buttercream. You can swipe the frosting on with an icing knife or use a piping tip such as Wilton 1M. Leftover cupcakes keep well covered tightly in the refrigerator for 3 days.

Happy National Chocolate Cupcake Day!