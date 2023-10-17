WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Jefferson County Dog Control will host a rabies vaccination clinic from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, October 19 at their location on 21897 County Route 190 in Watertown.

Clinics are free, but a $10 donation will be accepted. Pets need to be at least three months old to receive their first rabies vaccine.

If there are previous vaccination certificates, bring them with you. All pets must be securely contained or controlled at all times.

No appointments are needed as the clinic is on a walk-in basis.