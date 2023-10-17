SUNY Potsdam Hosts Award-Winning Author T. Coraghessan Boyle ’68 for Public Reading and Visits to Classes at his Alma Mater on Tuesday, October 24 at 7 p.m.

“We are thrilled to welcome back the celebrated American novelist and short-story writer T.C. Boyle ’68, for his first visit to campus in 10 years. This will present a special opportunity for the public to join T.C. for a reading of his work, and allow current students the opportunity to learn from a top professional in the world of literature,” SUNY Potsdam President Dr. Suzanne Smith

Boyle will offer a public reading for his return to campus, in the Black Box Theater, located in the Performing Arts Center. This session is free and open to the public and will be immediately followed by a book signing and reception in the PAC Lobby.

During his visit, Boyle will join open classes in SUNY Potsdam’s Department of English and Communication and connect with students and faculty in small groups.