(WWTI) – Today on Visit A Cemetery Day, show some respect to those who have left this world.

Visiting gravesites and cemeteries predates most modern cultures and has been a way of life for humans since ancient times. A cemetery isn’t just a collection of gravesites and headstones, it’s a place for deep reflection and connecting. Don’t think of it as a lonely place where you can’t learn anything, instead, it is a place of meditation, where you can reflect on the memories you shared with those who have left.

Today is a reminder that you are not disconnected from those who have gone from this world. The memories they left remain with you and should be cherished as much as possible. Remember the times spent together and how they have helped you get to where you are today.

You can visit a local cemetery in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties.

Happy Visit A Cemetery Day!