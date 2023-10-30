(WWTI) – For those who love this sweet Halloween candy, today is your day, it’s National Candy Corn Day.

Candy corn was created in the 1800s by George Renniger to celebrate what he believed to be the beauty of corn juxtaposed with autumnal colors. The Wunderlee Candy Company was credited for being the first to sell candy corn commercially. Candy corn started as food for chickens and used to only be available between March and November.

It was originally a type of mellow cream known as ‘‘Butter Cream Candies,” the name was changed in the 1950s due to false advertising because it didn’t have any butter inside it. Originally, the method of making candy corn was to pour each color into molds separately and was made from sugar, corn syrup and water. Later on, marshmallows and fondant were added and then carnauba wax.

Serena Lissy has the recipe for Candy Corn:

Ingredients:

4 1/2 ounces confectioner’s sugar

1/2 ounce nonfat dry milk

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

3 1/2 ounces granulated sugar

2 1/2 ounces light corn syrup

1 1/4 ounces honey

2 1/2 tablespoons water

2 tablespoons unsalted butter at room temperature

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 or 3 drops each of yellow and orange gel paste food coloring

Directions:

Combine the confectioners sugar, dry milk and salt in a food processor. Pulse 4 or 5 times, until the mixture is smooth and well combined. Set aside. Combine the granulated sugar, corn syrup, honey and water in a 2-quart pot. Place over medium heat, cover and cook for 4 minutes. Add the butter, and bring the sugar syrup to 242° F, about 2 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat. Add the vanilla and the dry mixture and stir continuously with a silicone spatula until well combined. Pour onto a half-sheet pan lined with a silicone baking mat or parchment paper. Cool for 20 minutes, until the mixture is cool enough to handle. Divide the dough into 3 equal pieces. Add 2 or 3 drops of yellow food coloring to one piece and knead until the color is worked throughout. Add 2 to 3 drops of the orange food coloring to the second piece and knead until the color is worked throughout. Leave the third piece white. Cut each color of dough into thirds. Roll each piece of dough into a strand about 22 inches long. Lay the strands side by side (yellow, orange, then white) and press them together using your fingers. Cut off the uneven ends, then using a bench scraper or ruler, press each piece into a wedge, keeping the yellow section wide and making the white part come to a tip. Use a bench scraper, pizza cutter or knife, to cut each wedge into individual candies. Lay the candies on a piece of parchment until dry. At least 2 hours. Store in an airtight container with parchment between each layer.

Happy National Candy Corn Day!