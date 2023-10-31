(WWTI) – Happy Halloween, to celebrate this particular holiday you need to indulge your sweet tooth because it’s also National Caramel Apple Day.

a Kraft Foods employee in the 1950s had lots of caramel candies left over from Halloween and a few apples as well. Dan Walker looking for a way to use up the extra caramels, decided to melt them and covered the apples with melted caramel, creating the delicious treat.

A favorite of hay rides and the Spooky season in general, caramel apples are a sweet treat that is fun to make.

Sally’s Baking Addiction has the recipe for homemade Caramel Apples:

Ingredients:

8–9 cold apples

1 and 3/4 cups heavy cream

1 cup light corn syrup

2 cups packed light or dark brown sugar

1/4 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Directions:

Prep the apples: Rinse the apples with water, then wipe completely dry. Removing the slippery waxy coating will help the caramel seal to the apple. Remove the apple stem and insert a caramel apple stick about 3/4 down into the apple. Line a large baking sheet with a silicone baking mat or grease the pan with butter. Caramel usually sticks to parchment or wax paper. Make the caramel: Combine the heavy cream, corn syrup, brown sugar, butter, and salt in a 3-quart heavy-duty saucepan over medium heat. Do not turn the temperature up or down– keep it at medium the entire time the caramel cooks. Stir constantly with a wooden spoon until the butter is melted. Once melted, brush down the sides of the pan with a water-moistened pastry brush and attach a candy thermometer to the pan, making sure the bulb is not touching the bottom of the pan (as you’ll get an inaccurate reading). Without stirring, let the mixture cook and bubble until it reaches 235°F. Some readers have been cooking to 240°F and saying the caramel sticks much better to the apples that way. Stick with anywhere between 235°F to 240°F. Reaching this temperature should take about 15 – 20 minutes, though don’t use time as your guide because it depends on your stove. Don’t be alarmed if your caramel is taking longer, just use the candy thermometer as your guide. The temperature will heat up slowly, then move quickly, so keep your eye on the pot. Once at 235°F – 240°F, remove the caramel from heat and stir in the vanilla. Avoid over-stirring which can create air bubbles in the caramel. Allow caramel to cool for 10-15 minutes until slightly thickened. If caramel is too thin to coat apples, let it cool and thicken for 5-10 minutes longer. Dip the apples: Holding the caramel apple stick, dip the apple into the warm caramel, tilting the pot as needed to coat all sides of the apple. Lift the apple up and swirl it around or gently tap it against the side of the pot to let excess caramel drip off. Place coated apple on prepared pan. Repeat with remaining apples. Enjoy immediately or allow caramel to set for about 45-60 minutes. If you want to wrap the caramel apples in cellophane treat bags for travel/gifting, wait until the caramel has been completely set. If desired, you can add toppings. Immediately after coating in caramel and before the caramel sets, roll the caramel-dipped apples in finely chopped nuts, toffee pieces, mini M&Ms, sprinkles, or coconut. You can even drizzle with melted chocolate or white chocolate, too. For displaying or serving, I recommend placing it on wax paper or another nonstick surface. Even when the caramel has been completely set, caramel apples may slightly stick to a serving dish. To eat a caramel apple, you can bite right into it or sit it upright on a cutting board and cut slices around the stick. (Or pull out the stick and slice.) These are great for sharing! Loosely cover and store the leftover dipped apples in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Happy Halloween and National Caramel Apple Day!