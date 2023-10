HAMMOND, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Hammond Presbyterian Church is hosting an Italian Night dinner at the church at 217 St Lawrence Ave in Hammond.

The event will run from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. The menu features lasagna, spaghetti and meatballs, garlic bread, tossed salad, and tiramisu for dessert.

The cost is $15 for adults and $7 for kids. Meals can be eaten at the church or via takeout.