(WWTI) – Enjoy all the carbs today, it’s National Noodle Day.

The oldest mention of noodles appears in a dictionary from China in the third century A.D. The earliest way of making noodles; was to shape dough into little bits and throw them into a wok of boiling water.

Unlike some other inventions, it’s difficult to pinpoint when and where noodles actually came from, given that it was the innovation of home cooks. In Turkey and across central Asia a dumpling dish evolved into manti, some researchers theorize that Genghis Kahn contributed to the spreading of dumplings. This confusing history means that both the Italians and the Chinese claim to have invented the noodle.

Thomas Jefferson is the person to thank for noodles here in the US as he brought back two cases of pasta in 1789, after spending several years in France. Fans of Instant ramen should give thanks to inventor Momofuku Ando, who invented the staple in 1958, inspired by widespread food shortages.

“Peace will come when people have food.” Momofuku Ando, Instant ramen inventor

Regardless of where noodles originated one of the best things about noodles is their variety. No matter where you go noodles range from long and thin to short and thick; some are even in shapes, such as bowties, spirals, tubes, etc. Not only to they have a large range of styles but they can be used to make a vast range of dishes from several different countries.

Gemma’s Bigger Bolder Baking has a quick 2 Ingredient Homemade Pasta recipe you can make without a machine:

Ingredients:

3 cups all-purpose flour

4 large eggs* — or 5 small eggs

Directions:

On a large flat clean surface place the flour in a mound. Crack all 4 large eggs into the center of the mound of flour creating a well to hold the eggs. Using a light hand, break the yolks of the egg and gently bring the flour into the center of the well using your fingertips. Keep incorporating the flour into the eggs until all the flour has been absorbed. This will be a messy process, but it is well worth it! Once the dough starts to form, bring it together with your palms and knead into a smooth yellow dough. This will take roughly 5 minutes. Note: If your dough is on the dry side you can add a little SLASH of water to bring it together. When the dough forms a ball, cover tightly with cling wrap and refrigerate for a minimum of 30 minutes to allow the dough the rest and the gluten to develop. No longer than 18 hours. After resting, remove the dough from the fridge and cut it into 4 equal pieces. Set aside and cover with a towel to stop it from drying out. Flour your work surface and rolling pin and roll 1 ball of dough at a time into a large thin sheet. I don’t give dimensions for this part as it varies but my one note would be to get it as thin humanly possible. Like paper-thin. Once the dough has been rolled out, fold it over itself several times. Cut the roll of pasta into strips roughly 1/4 inch thick depending on what pasta you are making. Then dust some flour over the sliced strips of dough and unravel them to reveal your fresh pasta! Repeat this process with the remaining dough. Set cut pasta aside on a tray and leave it out at room temperature to cook-off or cover and place in the fridge to be cooked later.

Happy National Noodle Day!