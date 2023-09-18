WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The 2023 History and Genealogy Fair in Watertown will be at the Jefferson County Historical Society. The staff at the historical society will give people an opportunity to connect with experts in the field.

This will be on Saturday, October 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. People will be able to share research stories while exploring the local resources and asking the experts questions. Attendees are also welcome to explore the newly renovated Historical Society.

No research experience is necessary to attend. This event is open to any of those with an interest in family history, no matter where they fall on the research journey.

There is a $5 admission fee with two local history talks are included in the price of admission. Lunch, provided by The Choked Chicken, will be available for an additional price on site.