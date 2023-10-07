(WWTI) – ​Get some caffeine and make it sweet, today is National Frappe Day.

Do you like frappes? Then you owe Dimitris Vakondios a thank you. at the 1957 Thessaloniki International Fair in Thessalonika, Greece, Vakondios was representing the Swiss-owned Nestlé food company at the annual international exhibition. At the event he could not find hot water to mix with his instant coffee, so he improvised by mixing his Nescafe with cold water and ice in one of the exhibit shakers. The result was a satisfying and refreshing foamy cold coffee beverage that stands to this day as the official national coffee drink of Greece.

Today’s American versions of the frappé contain milk, cream or even ice cream, blended with instant coffee, while the authentic Greek frappé does not contain any milk products.

Thrifty, Frugal Mom has the recipe for an Easy Homemade Caramel Frappe:

Ingredients:

1 cup strong, good quality brewed coffee, frozen into cubes (see Notes below)

½ cup milk

3 tablespoons sugar or more to taste (see Notes below for a calorie free option)

2 tablespoons caramel syrup

whipped cream and caramel syrup for top (optional)

Directions:

Place all Ingredients: except whipped cream in blender. Blend until ice cubes are crushed. If you have trouble getting it thoroughly blended, let it sit for a couple of minutes and try again. Top with whipped cream and drizzle with caramel syrup.

Happy ​National Frappe Day!