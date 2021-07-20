Odds to win Take 5 lottery increase for New Yorkers

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York Lottery announced that they will begin drawing two winners every day for the Take 5 game starting July 26.

The Take 5 game is played by selecting five numbers ranging from 1 to 39. In order to win the Take 5 Jackpot, you must match the five numbers on your ticket to the winning five-number combination drawn.

The additional draw time will take place at 2:30 p.m., aligning with Numbers and Win4. Sales for the newly added drawing of Take 5 will close at 2:15 p.m. daily. The daily drawing at 10:30 p.m. will continue as currently scheduled.

NY Lottery Executive Director Gweneth Dean said this added chance to win will benefit those playing in New York.

“Take 5 created more than 2.5 million cash prize winners last fiscal year. The added drawing for this popular game will give New York players more chances to win,” Dean said.

The overall odds of winning any prize is 1 in 8.77. Over the last three years New York’s Take 5 game has generated more than $325 million in Lottery Aid to Education and produced more than eight million cash prize winners.