AKWESASNE (WWTI) — The official candidate list has been released for the upcoming Saint Regis Mohawk tribal election.

This includes elections for Tribal Chief, Tribal Sub-Chief, Chief Judge and Traffic Court Judge 1. Candidates are listed below:

Tribal Chief

Beverly Cook

Cheryl Jacobs

Joshua Sargent

Isaac White

Tribal Sub-Chief

Brendan White

Derrick King

Debra Rourke

Emily Lauzon

Shelley Jacobs

Chief Judge

Carrie Garrow

Michele Mitchell

Traffic Court Judge 1

Lois Terrance

Elections for these positions will take place on June 4, 2022. Early voting will be held on June 1 and June 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Tribal Administration Building. In-home Voting will be on June 3, 2022. Voters can request absentee ballots through the Tribal Clerk’s Office.

Candidates were approved following the Tribal Caucus on May 7. The candidate list was certified by the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Election Board on May 19, 2022.