AKWESASNE (WWTI) — The official candidate list has been released for the upcoming Saint Regis Mohawk tribal election.
This includes elections for Tribal Chief, Tribal Sub-Chief, Chief Judge and Traffic Court Judge 1. Candidates are listed below:
Tribal Chief
- Beverly Cook
- Cheryl Jacobs
- Joshua Sargent
- Isaac White
Tribal Sub-Chief
- Brendan White
- Derrick King
- Debra Rourke
- Emily Lauzon
- Shelley Jacobs
Chief Judge
- Carrie Garrow
- Michele Mitchell
Traffic Court Judge 1
- Lois Terrance
Elections for these positions will take place on June 4, 2022. Early voting will be held on June 1 and June 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Tribal Administration Building. In-home Voting will be on June 3, 2022. Voters can request absentee ballots through the Tribal Clerk’s Office.
Candidates were approved following the Tribal Caucus on May 7. The candidate list was certified by the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Election Board on May 19, 2022.