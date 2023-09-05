MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Officials have begun lowering water levels.

On September 2, the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board deviated from Plan 2014 to lower levels on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River, according to a press release.

The Board said that water levels throughout the Great Lakes have been above their long-term averages since Spring 2023.

As of September 1, the current level of Lake Ontario was 246.06 feet. The lake’s water levels were 7 inches above the long-term average.

According to the board, Ontario’s levels have triggered the “September Rule” within Regulation Plan 2014. The September Rule requires flow increases through the Moses-Saunders Dam in an attempt to lower Lake Ontario to 245.3 feet by January 1, 2024.

The Board said that this deviation forgoes the need for a flow reduction to facilitate the boat haul out in early October. The deviation will continue through October 9, 2023.

As water levels do decline, the Board encourages recreational boaters to monitor the water level forecasts.

More information can be found on the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board’s website.