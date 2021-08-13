Officials: ‘COVID is making a comeback in North Country’

Hidalgo County, Texas, is reporting an uptick over over 670 new coronavirus cases on Monday. (AP File Photo)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Officials across the North Country are warning residents that the coronavirus again spreading in the community.

In a bi-weekly report from Jefferson County Public Health Service, County Administrator Robert Hagemann stated that the “take away” from this week is that “COVID is making a comeback in the North Country.” Hagemann urged the public to “be extra vigilant in order to help this pandemic from spreading further.”

Since Monday, August 9, the county has recorded 46 new COVID cases. There are now four individuals hospitalized for the virus.

Earlier in the week, the county also recorded its first COVID death since May. This brought the overall total COVID deaths to 88.

St. Lawrence County also reported similar trends. In three days, the county saw a rise in 77 COVID-19 cases, resulting in over 100 active cases. County-wide hospitalizations now stand at seven.

Lewis County now has 43 active cases, with two hospitalized. There are also 76 individuals under quarantine in the county.

However, Jefferson County has one of the lowest positivity rates in the region, logging in at 2.8% on Thursday. This is compared to St. Lawrence and Lewis counties whose rates are 3.9% The regions rate stands at 2.2%

As per data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, Jefferson County currently has a moderate level of community transmission, and St. Lawrence and Lewis counties are in areas of substantial transmission.

Officials from Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties are set to issue a new report on Monday, August 16.